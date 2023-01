videoDetails

'No Regrets' says US President Joe Biden after classified documents found at his private residence

| Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Department of Justice, US found classified documents from US President Joe Biden's private residence. The documents were from the time when he served as the senator and the vice President of the US. Now Joe Biden says that he has no regrets regarding this and he's ready to co-operate in the search.