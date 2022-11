North Korea Ballistic Missiles: North Korea fired ballistic missile

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

The US and South Korea conducted aerial exercises with several warplanes. The exercise has been named Operation Vigilant Storm. These included F-35 fighter aircraft. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has been greatly enraged by this maneuver. In response, North Korea fired 10 ballistic missiles.