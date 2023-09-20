trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664671
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Not trying to provoke...' : Trudeau attempts to pacify row over Hardeep Singh Nijjar death

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
After taking the extreme step of expelling a top Indian diplomat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attempting to clarify his diplomatic tone by saying that Canada is not looking to provoke India in connection with the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Follow Us

All Videos

ISRO Solar Mission: ‘Aditya L1’ bids adieu to Earth, inches closer to Earth-Sun L1 point
play icon2:47
ISRO Solar Mission: ‘Aditya L1’ bids adieu to Earth, inches closer to Earth-Sun L1 point
Bollywood stars arrive at Ambani’s ‘Antilia’ for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
play icon1:45
Bollywood stars arrive at Ambani’s ‘Antilia’ for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
PM Modi, other Parliamentarians gather for a group photograph at the old Parliament building
play icon2:30
PM Modi, other Parliamentarians gather for a group photograph at the old Parliament building
Parliament House to Samvidhan Sadan: Name of old Parliament changes on PM Modi's suggestion
play icon2:1
Parliament House to Samvidhan Sadan: Name of old Parliament changes on PM Modi's suggestion
Jammu: Dogra Front protests against Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over ‘Khalistan Propaganda’
play icon0:54
Jammu: Dogra Front protests against Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over ‘Khalistan Propaganda’

Trending Videos

ISRO Solar Mission: ‘Aditya L1’ bids adieu to Earth, inches closer to Earth-Sun L1 point
play icon2:47
ISRO Solar Mission: ‘Aditya L1’ bids adieu to Earth, inches closer to Earth-Sun L1 point
Bollywood stars arrive at Ambani’s ‘Antilia’ for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
play icon1:45
Bollywood stars arrive at Ambani’s ‘Antilia’ for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
PM Modi, other Parliamentarians gather for a group photograph at the old Parliament building
play icon2:30
PM Modi, other Parliamentarians gather for a group photograph at the old Parliament building
Parliament House to Samvidhan Sadan: Name of old Parliament changes on PM Modi's suggestion
play icon2:1
Parliament House to Samvidhan Sadan: Name of old Parliament changes on PM Modi's suggestion
Jammu: Dogra Front protests against Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over ‘Khalistan Propaganda’
play icon0:54
Jammu: Dogra Front protests against Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over ‘Khalistan Propaganda’
Canada,khalistan,Justin Trudeau,Hardeep Singh Nijjar,