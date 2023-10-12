trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674183
'Operation Ajay' starts from today for return of Indians stranded in Israel

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News Today: India's Operation Ajay will start from today for the return of Indians stranded in Israel amid the war with Hamas. For this, Indian citizens will have to register in the Israel Embassy. Know in detail in this report what is Operation Ajay Air and how will the return of Indian citizens to their country.
