NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pak Rangers misbehave with female protester

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
The situation in Pakistan is continuously deteriorating. Pak Rangers misbehaved with a female protester and pulled the hair of Imran's supporter.

All Videos

Imran supporters set Radio Pakistan on fire
5:52
Imran supporters set Radio Pakistan on fire
Imran Khan Arrest: Widespread Protests Rock Pakistan, Internet Remains Suspended | Zee News English
3:43
Imran Khan Arrest: Widespread Protests Rock Pakistan, Internet Remains Suspended | Zee News English
Actor Manoj Bajpayee arrived at the airport late at night to depart the city
1:17
Actor Manoj Bajpayee arrived at the airport late at night to depart the city
Pakistan: Crackdown on Imran Khan's supporters
1:38
Pakistan: Crackdown on Imran Khan's supporters
Actress Sherlyn Chopra Recently Spotted At The Mumbai Airport
1:6
Actress Sherlyn Chopra Recently Spotted At The Mumbai Airport

Trending Videos

5:52
Imran supporters set Radio Pakistan on fire
3:43
Imran Khan Arrest: Widespread Protests Rock Pakistan, Internet Remains Suspended | Zee News English
1:17
Actor Manoj Bajpayee arrived at the airport late at night to depart the city
1:38
Pakistan: Crackdown on Imran Khan's supporters
1:6
Actress Sherlyn Chopra Recently Spotted At The Mumbai Airport
Imran Khan,imran khan arrest,imran khan arrested,imran khan news,imran khan arrested news,imran khan supporters violent protest,imran khan arrest news,violent protest by imran khan supporters,imran khan arrest warrant,imran khan latest news,imran khan arrest latest news,imran khan latest,imran khan arrest orders,imran khan live,imran khan today,imran khan today news,pakistani rangers arrested imran khan,imran khan case,