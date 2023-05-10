NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan: Crackdown on Imran Khan's supporters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
1000 supporters of Imran Khan have been arrested. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has expressed the possibility of his assassination.

All Videos

Lahore city engulfed in flames...Police firing furiously on PTI workers
7:23
Lahore city engulfed in flames...Police firing furiously on PTI workers
PM Modi's taunt on Pilot-Gehlot fight, what kind of government is this?
2:4
PM Modi's taunt on Pilot-Gehlot fight, what kind of government is this?
Former PM Imran Khan made 5 big allegations!
4:15
Former PM Imran Khan made 5 big allegations!
Imran supporters set Radio Pakistan on fire
5:52
Imran supporters set Radio Pakistan on fire
Imran Khan Arrest: Widespread Protests Rock Pakistan, Internet Remains Suspended | Zee News English
3:43
Imran Khan Arrest: Widespread Protests Rock Pakistan, Internet Remains Suspended | Zee News English

Trending Videos

7:23
Lahore city engulfed in flames...Police firing furiously on PTI workers
2:4
PM Modi's taunt on Pilot-Gehlot fight, what kind of government is this?
4:15
Former PM Imran Khan made 5 big allegations!
5:52
Imran supporters set Radio Pakistan on fire
3:43
Imran Khan Arrest: Widespread Protests Rock Pakistan, Internet Remains Suspended | Zee News English
Breaking News,Imran Khan,imran khan arrest,imran khan arrested,imran khan news,imran khan latest news,imran khan arrest news,imran khan live,imran khan today,imran khan arrested news,imran khan latest,imran khan speech,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan today news,imran khan case,imran khan arrest latest news,imran khan arrest warrant,imran khan arrest today,Prime Minister Imran Khan,imran khan pre arrest bail,Imran Khan Pakistan,former pm imran khan,