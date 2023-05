videoDetails

Pakistan government holds press conference on Imran Khan's arrest, says, 'many serious allegations on Imran'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

The Government of Pakistan held a press conference regarding the arrest of former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan. In this press conference, the Government of Pakistan said that, 'There are many serious allegations against Imran'.