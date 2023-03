videoDetails

Pakistan News: Uproar in Pakistan before the arrest of Imran Khan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Ruckus continues in Pakistan regarding the arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. The situation is still tense in Lahore. On the other hand, there is a gathering of supporters outside Imran's house, all the supporters were armed with sticks and during this, DIG Rana Tahir Hussain was badly injured.