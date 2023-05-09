NewsVideos
Pakistan: PTI's big claim, Imran Khan was kidnapped

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 09, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
After the arrest of Imran Khan, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made serious allegations against Pak Razors.
