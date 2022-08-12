NewsVideos

Pakistan scared of Tricolor and Vande Mataram

The tricolor hoisting has been stopped in a program of Nishtar Medical University in Pakistan. During the UN Model Competition at Shahida Islam, the performance of the students was stopped. As soon as the students started their presentation and started hoisting the tricolor and presenting Vande Mataram, the program was stopped midway.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
