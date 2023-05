videoDetails

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Goa for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

| Updated: May 04, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

Bilawal Bhutto became the first Foreign Minister to arrive in India after a gap of nearly 12 years. In 2011, then Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited India. Bhutto landed arrived on May 4 to attend SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Goa.