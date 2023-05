videoDetails

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan to appear in Islamabad High Court in a while

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

After the arrest, the former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan is going to be produced in the Islamabad High Court today. Imran will be produced in a short while. Due to this the security of the High Court has been increased.