Pakistan's new conspiracy on Kartarpur, take over the full control of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) lost management of the gurdwara Kartarpur, as it has been replaced by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) of Pakistan. India condemned the decision and termed it "unilateral" and said the decision hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.