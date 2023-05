videoDetails

Pakistan's 'Pathan' reached jail...the struggle started on the streets, Imran will not survive

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has been arrested today. After which the situation in Pakistan has worsened. PTI workers have started a ruckus on the streets.