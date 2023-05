videoDetails

Pakistan's Supreme Court calls former PM's arrest illegal, orders to release

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Supreme Court of Pakistan has objected to the arrest of former PM Imran Khan and termed it as illegal. Calling it illegal, orders have also been given to release Imran soon. In this report, see 25 big news of the day in a flash.