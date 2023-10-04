trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670862
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Paris Prepares For War Against Bed Bugs As Infestations Soar Before 2024 Olympics

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
A plague of bedbugs has hit Paris and other French cities, provoking a wave of insectophobia and raising questions about health and safety during next year’s Olympic Games.
Follow Us

All Videos

Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army surrounded 3 terrorists in Kulgam
play icon3:40
Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army surrounded 3 terrorists in Kulgam
Asian Games 2023 China: Indian Hockey Team Beat South Korea in the semi-finals
play icon1:6
Asian Games 2023 China: Indian Hockey Team Beat South Korea in the semi-finals
Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED
play icon1:50
 Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED
Modi government's big decision on gas cylinder
play icon1:22
Modi government's big decision on gas cylinder
“Desperate Attempts…” CM Kejriwal On ED Raid On Sanjay Singh
play icon1:50
“Desperate Attempts…” CM Kejriwal On ED Raid On Sanjay Singh

Trending Videos

Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army surrounded 3 terrorists in Kulgam
play icon3:40
Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army surrounded 3 terrorists in Kulgam
Asian Games 2023 China: Indian Hockey Team Beat South Korea in the semi-finals
play icon1:6
Asian Games 2023 China: Indian Hockey Team Beat South Korea in the semi-finals
Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED
play icon1:50
Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED
Modi government's big decision on gas cylinder
play icon1:22
Modi government's big decision on gas cylinder
“Desperate Attempts…” CM Kejriwal On ED Raid On Sanjay Singh
play icon1:50
“Desperate Attempts…” CM Kejriwal On ED Raid On Sanjay Singh