Pentagon makes big statement on India-US Defence Relations

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Pentagon makes big statement regarding military relations with India has come to the fore. Regarding military relations with India, America said, 'India is an important player. Will continue to work together with India.

