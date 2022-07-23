People are lightened by the scorching heat in Europe

People are lightened by the scorching heat in Europe, while on the other hand the process of forest fires has also started. Meanwhile, news is coming that the fire has wreaked havoc in the forests of the European countries of France, Spain, Portugal.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

