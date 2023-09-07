trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658946
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi addresses ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
PM Modi ASEAN Summit Speech: Addressing the ASEAN Summit, PM Modi said that India-ASEAN relations will become stronger. India is working shoulder to shoulder with ASEAN. We need to work together in every field. That's why India's Act East policy is important.
Follow Us

All Videos

RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
play icon1:27
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
play icon10:26
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta
play icon4:38
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta
Russia launches Missile attack on Ukraine
play icon1:11
Russia launches Missile attack on Ukraine
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to chant on Janmashtami according to zodiac sign?
play icon10:9
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to chant on Janmashtami according to zodiac sign?

Trending Videos

RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
play icon1:27
RSS Chief makes huge statement on Akhand Bharat
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
play icon10:26
Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta
play icon4:38
PM Modi reaches for ASEAN Summit Programme in Jakarta
Russia launches Missile attack on Ukraine
play icon1:11
Russia launches Missile attack on Ukraine
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to chant on Janmashtami according to zodiac sign?
play icon10:9
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to chant on Janmashtami according to zodiac sign?
PM Modi ASEAN Summit Speech,pm modi asean summit,pm modi asean summit 2023,pm modi in asean summit,pm modi in summit,PM Modi In Jakarta,PM Modi Live,pm modi jakarta,pm modi jakarta visit,Modi,Modi in Jakarta,modi jakarta visit,Modi ASEAN,modi asean summit,asean summit 2023,ASEAN summit,asean summit 2023 indonesia,asean summit jakarta 2023,asean summit jakarta september 2023,asean meeting jakarta,Jakarta,jakarta indonesia asean summit,jakarta asean,