NewsVideos

PM Modi announces one day national mourning for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over Abe's death and wrote in a tweet that tomorrow there will be one day of national mourning in India. Let us tell you, in view of China, India's relations with Japan were very special during the tenure of Shinzo Abe.

|Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 05:38 PM IST
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over Abe's death and wrote in a tweet that tomorrow there will be one day of national mourning in India. Let us tell you, in view of China, India's relations with Japan were very special during the tenure of Shinzo Abe.

All Videos

Kaali Poster Row: Questions raised on the silence of Congress
9:8
Kaali Poster Row: Questions raised on the silence of Congress
Badhir News: Shinzo Abe shot dead in Japan
3:45
Badhir News: Shinzo Abe shot dead in Japan
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: lesser-known facts about the Prince | Zee English News | Sports
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: lesser-known facts about the Prince | Zee English News | Sports
Japanese former prime minister has died after being shot twice | Zee English News
Japanese former prime minister has died after being shot twice | Zee English News
Headline: Anchor Rohit Ranjan gets relief from SC
1:32
Headline: Anchor Rohit Ranjan gets relief from SC

Trending Videos

9:8
Kaali Poster Row: Questions raised on the silence of Congress
3:45
Badhir News: Shinzo Abe shot dead in Japan
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: lesser-known facts about the Prince | Zee English News | Sports
Japanese former prime minister has died after being shot twice | Zee English News
1:32
Headline: Anchor Rohit Ranjan gets relief from SC
Shinzo Abe,shinzo abe death,shinzo abe shot,shinzo abe news,shinzo abe dead,shinzo abe died,shinzo abe death news,Shinzo Abe attacked,japan shinzo abe,pm shinzo abe,shinzo abe modi,shinzo abe latest news,shinzo abe shot dead,Japan PM Shinzo Abe,shinzo abe india,Modi,narendra modi on abe,Modi tweet,modi reaction on shinzi abe death,modi shinzo abe friendship,modi on shinzo death news,modi cries,China,india japan realtion,is china killed shinzo abe,