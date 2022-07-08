PM Modi announces one day national mourning for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over Abe's death and wrote in a tweet that tomorrow there will be one day of national mourning in India. Let us tell you, in view of China, India's relations with Japan were very special during the tenure of Shinzo Abe.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

