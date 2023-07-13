trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635054
PM Modi Arrives In France, Welcomed by French PM, Meets The Indian Diaspora

|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
PM Modi Paris Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
