PM Modi comments on India-ASEAN relations during summit

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
PM Modi ASEAN Summit Speech: Addressing the ASEAN Summit, PM Modi said that India-ASEAN relations will be further strengthened. India is working shoulder to shoulder with ASEAN. We need to work together in every field. Therefore India's Act East policy is important.
