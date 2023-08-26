trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653673
PM Modi Greece Speech: Modi played India's sting in Greece!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday on a daylong visit, the first by an Indian premier in 40 years, for talks with the European country's top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties. Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.
Trending Videos

