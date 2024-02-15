trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721653
PM Modi meets Emir of Qatar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently present in Qatar. Meanwhile, he meets Emir Sheikh Tamim of Qatar. Besides, a bilateral meeting is going on between the two leaders in Doha. As per reports, Prime Minister reached Qatar last night where he was given grand welcome by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

