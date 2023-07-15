trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635976
PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome at Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Presidential Palace, Abu Dhabi on July 15. Thereafter, several MoUs were exchanged between both countries. PM Modi is on a long-day visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE after a historic two-day visit to France. Earlier today, PM Modi also met Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. PM Modi on July 15 arrived in Abu Dhabi on his last leg of a two-nation visit.
