PM Modi receives grand welcome at Jakarta Airport

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 06:46 AM IST
PM Modi In Jakarta: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Indonesia's capital Jakarta at 3 o'clock late night. He was given a grand welcome at the airport in Jakarta, on the sidelines of the ASEAN conference, there was a meeting between the Foreign Minister of Russia and the Foreign Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar. The statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry has come regarding the meeting, in which it has been said that there was a discussion between us on the issue of bilateral relations and international problems.
