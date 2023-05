videoDetails

PM Modi Tweets as he leaves for Japan to attend G7 Summit

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Japan from today. During this he will attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. In this connection, PM Modi has tweeted and said that he is leaving for Japan tour. Will participate in G7 '.