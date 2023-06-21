NewsVideos
PM Modi US Visit: Modi to lead historic yoga session at United Nations Headquarters । breaking

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins the first day of his official state visit to the US on Wednesday by kicking-off the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters. However, PM's whirlwind three-day US tour began the moment he landed as he met Tesla CEO Elon Musk and several other dignitaries upon landing in New York on Tuesday India Time.

