Police arrests Shah Mehmood Qureshi from Islamabad, says, 'Action against me for political revenge'

| Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested by the police from Islamabad. Before the arrest, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, 'The movement will continue till the release of Imran Khan. Political vendetta action.