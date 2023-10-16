trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675926
“Positive thing…” Antony Blinken on giving assistance to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while speaking to the media after his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said that giving assistance to Palestinians at this hour of the Israel-Hamas conflict is a positive thing.
