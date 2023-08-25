trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653284
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Greece as BRICS Summit 2023 concludes

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 07:07 AM IST
PM Modi In Greece: PM Modi will reach Athens in a short while on a one-day visit to Greece. He will meet the President and Prime Minister of Greece, will talk to Greece on many issues including defence, investment. PM Modi will also meet NRIs here.
