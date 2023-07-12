trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634282
Prime Minister to leave for France on 13th July

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
PM Modi France Visit: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to leave for France on 13th July. Will be the chief guest of the National Day Parade in France and will also visit the UAE while returning. Know in detail in this report the complete program of PM Modi's visit to France.
IMD issues heavy rain red alert for Uttarakhand
play icon6:23
IMD issues heavy rain red alert for Uttarakhand
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:26
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
play icon1:57
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
Know the glory of Kamika Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:22
Know the glory of Kamika Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Violence witnessed once again ahead of West Bengal Panchayat Election Result announcement
play icon2:20
Violence witnessed once again ahead of West Bengal Panchayat Election Result announcement
