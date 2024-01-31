trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715940
Prosecutor General stabbed to death in Maldives

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem Stabbed to death in broad daylight in Maldives. As per latest reports, Advocate General Hussain Shamim has been attacked with knives.

