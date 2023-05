videoDetails

PTI appeals to supporters of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, asks them to gather in Islamabad

| Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

After the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, he is going to appear in the Islamabad High Court today. Imran can address the rally after the hearing. In this connection, Imran Khan's party PTI has appealed to the supporters to gather in large numbers.