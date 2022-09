Public protests on the streets against the government in Germany

There is public outcry about rising inflation in Germany. People are protesting on the streets against inflation. Gas prices are skyrocketing here due to which the business related to it is also facing recession.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

