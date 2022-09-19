Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
The funeral program for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey has ended. A two-minute national silence was observed between his last rites. More than two thousand VVIPs attended the state funeral in Britain after 57 years.
