Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey

The funeral program for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey has ended. A two-minute national silence was observed between his last rites. More than two thousand VVIPs attended the state funeral in Britain after 57 years.

|Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 06:05 PM IST
