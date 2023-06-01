NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi launches furious attack on BJP in California

Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi California Speech: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a tour of America. During this, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP government and made a big statement on the cancellation of the membership of the Parliament and said, 'I didn't know that speaking would lead to membership'.

