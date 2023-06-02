NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland

Jun 02, 2023
Rahul Gandhi On BJP: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a 6-day US tour. Meanwhile, while giving a speech in Maryland, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP and said that 'democracy was brutally attacked'. Listen in detail in this report what Rahul said in Maryland.

