Review Appeal to be heard in Qatar Death Sentence Case today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Review appeal will be heard in the case of sentencing of 8 Indians in Qatar. A few days ago, lower court of Qatar had sentenced 8 Indians to death.
