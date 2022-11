Rishi Sunak and family to move back to 'smaller flat' above 10 Downing Street

British PM Rishi Sunak and his family will be returning to live in a smaller flat above 10 Downing Street. 10 Downing Street has been the residence of British prime ministers since 1735. Sunak, along with family stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to former PM Boris Johnson.