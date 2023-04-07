videoDetails

Rishi Sunak Strict on Catching Grooming Gangs Across UK, British Pakistanis Under Scanner

| Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

In the past two decades, Britain has been rocked by reports of child abuse rings, which came to be known as the grooming gangs. Girls as young as 11 were plied with alcohol and drugs and sexually abused. They were trafficked, forced into prostitution, raped by several men on more than one occasion. The magnitude of child sex abuse was hair-raising. Worse still, some of the perpetrators have been tried and convicted, but not all.