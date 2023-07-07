trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632342
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russia expels nine Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move, Shuts Consulate

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Russia kicked out 9 diplomats from Finland, the newest member of NATO. The move is in retaliation for Finland's expulsion of nine Russian diplomats last month. Russia has accused Finland of participating in intelligence missions in Moscow. They have also claimed Finland of pursuing a "confrontational" policy toward Moscow.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
play icon2:5
“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
play icon2:20
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
play icon7:8
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
play icon7:25
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
play icon9:7
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
play icon2:5
“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
play icon2:20
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
play icon7:8
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
play icon7:25
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
play icon9:7
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?