Russia launches Missile attack on Ukraine

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, there has once again been news of a missile attack on Ukraine. Russia has done a missile attack in the Kostiantynivka area of ​​Ukraine. About 17 people have died in this attack and many have been reported injured.
