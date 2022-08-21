NewsVideos

Russia-Ukraine War: Putin's close friend killed in a bomb blast amid Russia-Ukraine war

Big news has come out in the midst of the Russo-Ukraine war. The daughter of Alexander Dugin, one of Putin's closest aides, has died in a car bombing. Alexander Dugin is considered the mastermind of this entire war.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
alexander dugin,putin alexandr dugin,daughter of alexander dugin,alexandr dugin,aleksandr dugin,russia alexander dugin,dugin,dugin daughter killed,aleksandr dugin daughter,alexander dugin putin,darya dugin,Putin,attack on alexander dugin,alexander dugin daughter,alexander daughter killed in bombing,Vladimir Putin,alexandr dugin's daughter,aleksandar dugin,Russia-Ukraine war,Breaking News,