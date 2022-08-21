Russia-Ukraine War: Putin's close friend killed in a bomb blast amid Russia-Ukraine war

Big news has come out in the midst of the Russo-Ukraine war. The daughter of Alexander Dugin, one of Putin's closest aides, has died in a car bombing. Alexander Dugin is considered the mastermind of this entire war.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:18 PM IST

