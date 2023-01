videoDetails

Russian attacks have huge impact on Ukraine's Kyiv, Faces'Power Cut' whole night

| Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War has now entered its 11th month but yet it has not ended. Russian attacks are having a huge impact on Ukraine's Kyiv. Not only Kyiv, but many parts of Ukraine are facing power crisis. Electricity supply is available only for a few hours.