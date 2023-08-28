trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654844
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russia's Putin Holds Phone Call With PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The two leaders reviewed progress on number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. Putin Also Congratulated PM Modi for Chandrayaan-3 Success.
Follow Us

All Videos

Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement on Hinduism
play icon9:45
Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement on Hinduism
Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
play icon9:54
Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
play icon19:59
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?
play icon9:49
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?
'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh? Swami's words..Election experiment?
play icon49:22
'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh? Swami's words..Election experiment?

Trending Videos

Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement on Hinduism
play icon9:45
Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement on Hinduism
Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
play icon9:54
Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
play icon19:59
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?
play icon9:49
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?
'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh? Swami's words..Election experiment?
play icon49:22
'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh? Swami's words..Election experiment?
Russia's Putin Holds Phone Call With PM Modi,Vladimir Putin Talks With PM Modi On G20 Summit 2023,Vladimir Putin Talks With PM Modi,vladimir putin on pm modi,putin on pm modi,russian president putin,Putin meets Modi,vladimir putin india visit,Russian president,putin modi,pm modi in sco summit,business news,pm modi speaks to putin,Ukraine conflict,pm modi speaks to vladimir putin,pm modi speak to putin,trending news,pm modi putin,Vladimir Putin,