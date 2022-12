videoDetails

S. Jaishankar lashes out a Pak journalist over terrorism in South Asia | Zee News English

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

The world sees Pakistan as the "epicentre" of terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, asserting that the international community has not forgotten where the menace stems from, despite the brain fog induced by over two years of Covid-19.