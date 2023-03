videoDetails

SCO Meeting 2023: Pakistan will not participate in SCO meeting to be held in Goa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Pakistan will not participate in the SCO meeting to be held in Goa. This information has been given by the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan. Learn in detail in this report what Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said.