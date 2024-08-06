Advertisement
Several Terrorist escapes from Jail in Bangladesh

|Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: Amidst the Bangladesh dispute, there have been reports of several terrorists escaping from jail from Bangladesh. These are being said to be of terrorist organization JMB. Situation has worsened after the coup in Bangladesh. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lost and resigned in the face of massive protests in Bangladesh. After resignation Sheikh Hasina left for India. In India, Sheikh Hasina got protection from Indian agencies.

