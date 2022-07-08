NewsVideos

Shinzo Abe Death: Why was China jealous of Shinzo Abe?

Shinzo Abe was shot dead in Japan. Doctors say that Abe died due to excessive bleeding. The big question is also whether there could be an international conspiracy behind the murder of Shinzo Abe? Let us tell you that Shinzo Abe always spoke openly against China's expansionist policy.

Jul 08, 2022
Shinzo Abe was shot dead in Japan. Doctors say that Abe died due to excessive bleeding. The big question is also whether there could be an international conspiracy behind the murder of Shinzo Abe? Let us tell you that Shinzo Abe always spoke openly against China's expansionist policy.

